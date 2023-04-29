Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with Indian Army on Saturday arrested a terrorist associate linked with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat. Incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession," the official statement said.

Also Read | Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court To Resume Hearing Rahul Gandhi's Appeal on May 2.

"During routine checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but he was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora," it mentioned.

The police further mentioned that the preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a terrorist associate for the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar (Watch Video).

In this regard, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections and an investigation is underway.

"Accordingly, a case FIR No 95/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated," the official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)