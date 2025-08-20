Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): Following the death of an infant at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati police have arrested a nurse of the government-run hospital.

Mrinal Deka, DCP (East) of Guwahati police said that, in connection with the death of an infant girl at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), they arrested a woman.

"A case (140/25) has been registered at Bhangagarh police station in connection with the death of an infant girl at GMCH. In course of investigation we have arrested one accused woman namely Bhanupriya Misong who was the in-charge of the room on that day," Mrinal Deka said.

Earlier, on August 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited GMCH and ordered a probe into the incident.

According to the reports, a 4-day-old infant girl died at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of GMCH.

"The incident is extremely disheartening; it is very painful. I also talked with the Principal of GMCH. I asked the Police Commissioner to examine the CCTV footage and start an investigation," Assam CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister assured that strict action would be taken if negligence is found."The Principal of GMCH has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident," Assam CM said.

The probe will be conducted by a three-member committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary L Sweety Changsan, Dr Anup Barman and a Child Specialist of AIIMS. (ANI)

