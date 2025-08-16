New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The family of the man who was allegedly killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Friday stated that the police showed them the purpoted video of the incident and assured to nab the accused who is absconding.

The incident took place on Friday when the deceased, indentified as Bikshu Lal (40) was hit by a car while he was standing on his bike at the roadside, police said.

Kiran, sister of Bikshu Lal, told ANI, "The policemen showed us a video and said that his bike was parked and the Thar hit the bike with force. They said they would take immediate action and catch the driver soon... My brother has five young children living back in the village."

Police said that they were searching for the accused who fled the scene after the accident.

Nomi Lal, the brother of Bikshu Lal told ANI that they came to know about the incident on Saturday morning after their calls to know abuout his whereabouts went unanswered.

"He left home last night, telling his son that he would be back in 10 minutes... The whole night, his son was calling, and we were looking for his father. In the morning, we found out what had happened. He was hit by a car so badly that his bike was completely destroyed, and he suffered injuries to his chest..."

"We want appropriate action to be taken... My brother has five children, and he was the sole breadwinner in the family," he added. (ANI)

