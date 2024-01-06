Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Noida police busted a racket supplying narcotics substances to the students of a leading private university and other educational institutions located in Noida and Delhi, said officials in a statement.

Noida's Sector-126 Police station busted the racket in which five accused, including a student of the said private university, were apprehended for supplying narcotic drugs and a huge quantity of local and foreign drugs were recovered from their possession.

The value of the seized narcotics substances in the international market is around Rs 10-12 lakh, said police.

"Just a few days ago, a gang of boys who studied in universities over here was caught in Noida. They used to supply Ganja and OG type of drugs to the university students. During further investigation into the matter, today five people have been arrested in the same sequence, who are also students." said ADCP Noida, Manish Mishra.

"A good quantity of Ganja and OG have been recovered from them which are of very high quality and their market value is also very high. Necessary legal action is being taken against the apprehended accused," he added.

The ADCP further mentioned that th accused were residing in Baraula village where they had taken a room and used to do wrapping of the narcotics items to be supplied.

"Our team is investigating thoroughly and the place where the narcotics substances were wrapped has been sealed," he said.

"Wherever there are other resources, through their social media, through their WhatsApp chats, and on the basis of whatever evidence has come in our electronic and manual interrogation, we are trying to connect more links," he added.

As per the information from the police, the recovered narcotics substances include Shillong ganja weighing around 12.7, 90 gram of charas, 5 gram of foreign ganja OG whose price in the international market is around Rs 10-15 lakh,

Apart from the narcotics substances, seven mobile phones, one electronic weighing scale, one motorcycle and one scooter used in the supply and delivery have also been recovered by the Noida police.

The racket was exposed after the Noida police conducted a check on the basis of the received secret information on January 6.

Describing the modus operandi of the racket, the Noida police in an official statement said that the accused used to supply narcotics to one of Noida's leading private universities and schools and colleges located in Noida.

The statement further mentioned that the leader of the gang, Sachin, sourced Shillong ganja from a person named Chintu. Another arrested member of the gang, Sagar, is a college student from Delhi who used to stay connected with the students of different universities and educational institutions through different social media platforms and the drugs were delivered as per the demand received on these social media channels.

The gang had hired its own riders for the delivery and supply of the drugs. Accused Sagar and Nishant also worked as riders for the delivery and supply of drugs. Apart from this, the gang was also using a logistics supply app to supply the narcotics substances.

The availability of foreign drugs was supplemented by the accused, Chetan, who is a fourth-year student of the Hotel Management course in Noida. He used to buy foreign drugs, OG and Charas, and sell them to the students of educational institutions.

A large number of mobile numbers of students and chats related to the delivery and supply of drugs have also been recovered from the mobile phones of the arrested accused, said police.

Accused Sagar hails from Nepal, Sachin from Mainpuri and Harsh is from Bihar, said police in the statement, adding that the accused rented a separate room and packed the drugs in small parcels in wrappers of e-commerce companies.

During further interrogation of the accused, the name of another person who supplied drugs, Anit Som, has also come to light.

The accused Chintu and Anit Som will be apprehended soon, said police. (ANI)

