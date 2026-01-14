New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) against the 18 accused persons, along with the main accused and mastermind Rajiv Nayan Mishra, in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam-2023 paper leak case.

ED's Lucknow unit filed the SPC under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before a special PMLA court.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR No. 166/2024 dated 06.03.2024 registered by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) at Kanker Kheda Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Further, during the course of investigation, five other FIRs dated March 2, 2024; February 15, 2024; July 22, 2024; and July 23, 2024 were also found to have been registered in this case against the accused persons, and these were also included in the investigation.

The FIRs alleged that the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy to leak the question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 (UPPCRE-2023) and the Uttar Pradesh Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Examination-2023 (UP RO/ARO Exam-2023).

It is alleged that the leaked question papers were sold to various candidates for monetary gain.

"The candidates were provided with the leaked question papers and answers, which they memorised before appearing in the examinations scheduled on February 17-18, 2024 (UPPCRE-2023) and February 11, 2024 (UP RO/ARO Exam-2023), respectively. It has also been revealed that the proceeds generated from the UP RO/ARO Exam-2023 paper leak were utilised to facilitate the leakage of the UPPCRE-2023 question paper," said the ED in a statement.

During the course of investigation, the ED identified properties valued at Rs 1.02 crore as Proceeds of Crime (POC) and attached the same via a Provisional Attachment Order dated August 6, 2024, which was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA), New Delhi.

Further, during the investigation, ED said that two accused persons, namely Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, were taken into ED custody on November 18, 2024.

Earlier, a prosecution complaint against seven accused persons, including Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, was filed on January 10, 2025. The case is currently under trial. (ANI)

