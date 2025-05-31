New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained by the Delhi police for protesting against the BJP-led Delhi government over the issue of Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025.

Earlier, on March 8, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for Delhi's women on March 8.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of International Women's Day in the national capital, Nadda said that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, to give Rs 2500 to women in Delhi, has been approved today.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Delhi Government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, celebrated the completion of 100 days of its government in the national capital. CM Gupta participated in the '100 Din Seva Ke' program on the occasion.

The Delhi CM tore into her predecessor, saying that they had claimed to be common people who became greedy for power, while her government was working on the streets among the people.

"When the movement started from Ramlila Maidan, thousands and lakhs of people joined it, I joined too, others also joined...Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power...My cabinet, our MLAs, all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..."

