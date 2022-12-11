Kanpur (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Police here on Sunday detained five, including a Bangladeshi couple and its two children -- an adult and a juvenile -- for allegedly carrying fake documents.

A man, his wife, two children and his elderly father-in-law were arrested for having fake Indian passports, Bangladeshi passports, Aadhar cards and other documents and staying here illegally, police said.

The arrests were made from posh Meston road.

Police have also seized 13 fake passports, five Aadhar cards, education certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments and over Rs 14 lakhs in Indian currency.

Those arrested and detained were identified as Rizwan Mohammad (53), his father Khalid Majid (79), his wife Hina Khalid and their two children, they said.

According to police, the jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and local corporator, Manny Rahman had issued certificates to Rizwan who originally hails from Khulna in Bangladesh and his family members.

The police will match the signatures of Solanki and Rahman with those on the certificates issued to the family to see if MLA and corporator are culpable, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

The accused were apprehended on the basis of a tip-off, Moolganj police Station House officer (SHO), Anoop Singh said.

Initially, Rizwan tried to mislead the police, but later during interrogation, he broke down and confessed his crime, police said.

Rizwan said he came to India in 1996 on a tourist visa and solemnised marriage with Hina Khalid in 1998 in Delhi, JCP said and added, Hina had also gone to Bangladesh by trespassing and obtained a Bangladeshi passport before returning to India.

Their children Rukhsar Rizwan (21) and his 17-year-old son had also gone to Bangladesh illegally and obtained passports there.

They were booked under IPC and the 14-Foreigners Act of 1946.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

