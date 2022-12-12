The car is being pulled out with the help of crane (Photo/ANI)

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A missing Naib Tehsildar and his car were recovered from a well near Jangalwar College in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, an official said. The Naib Tehsildar was missing from NH-30 in Kanker disirct from December 10. The police also recovered four bodies from the car who were identified as Naib Tehsildar Sapan Sarkar (66), a resident of Umerkote, Orissa, his wife Rita Sarkar (50), brother-in-law Vishwajit Adhikari, a resident of Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh and one of his relatives Hazari Lal Dadhi (67).

According to reports, the Naib Tehsildar Sardar along with his wife Rita Sarkar had come to attend a wedding ceremony in Govindpur in the district on December 6. After attending the reception on December 10, he left for Kondagaon along with his wife, brother-in-law Adhikari and Dhadi in their car. When he did not reach Kondagaon till late night, the relatives called them on their mobile phones but did not get any response.

After that Sapan's sons went out to find them on the night of December 10 only. When he did not get their whereabouts, he then lodged a missing complaint to the Kanker police.

Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avinash Thakur said that acting on the complaint, the police started searching for the missing people, including the car. On the basis of last call record, the police found the location Dudhwa Chowk near Jangalwar College. The police began the search in the area on the basis of CCTV footage."

"The police found the car in the well near Jangalwar College. After the efforts of several hours, the car was pulled out of the well with the help of a crane. The bodies of all four were also recovered inside the car," he added.

"It is feared that due to the darkness, the car became unbalanced and fell into the well. Nonetheless, an investigation into the matter is going on," ASP Thakur added. (ANI)

