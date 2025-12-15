Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): Security forces carried out flag marches across sensitive pockets of Malkangiri district on Sunday following the recent violence triggered by the murder of a woman, whose headless body was found in the Potteru river.

The situation has largely stabilised, officials said, with BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi and local community leaders urging calm and cooperation with the administration.

Security forces marched through vulnerable areas under various police station jurisdictions to prevent any fresh flare-ups. The exercise comes amid the continued deployment of security personnel and a temporary suspension of internet services as a precautionary step.

During a visit to the violence-hit villages, BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi described the incident as "condemnable" and called for the strictest punishment for those responsible. "A murder took place recently in Rakhelguda. Such criminals should not be given less than the death sentence," he said. Majhi also highlighted the scale of destruction, noting that nearly all houses in an adjacent village were burnt, leaving several families homeless. "This is also not worthy of forgiveness," he added, while appealing to the state government to extend adequate support beyond the announced relief of Rs 4.5 crore.

The President of Malkangiri Bengali Samaj, Gauranga Karmakar, said the MP held discussions with representatives from both communities. "Our MP visited our village and called both sides, ensuring an administrative investigation into the attack. It was decided that the accused would be strictly punished and that nearby tribal villages must support those who lost their homes," Karmakar said, adding that community members would remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to police, the prime accused in the murder case, Subha Ranjan Mandal, has been arrested, and efforts are underway to file the charge sheet at the earliest based on scientific evidence. Six people have also been arrested in connection with rioting linked to the violence.

Malkangiri Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said peace and normalcy have been maintained for several days. While prohibitory orders under BNS Section 163 have been lifted, the internet ban has been extended until Monday noon as a precaution. Damage assessments worth over Rs 3.7 crore have been submitted to the government, and relief and restoration work, including power and water supply repairs, are ongoing in the affected villages. (ANI)

