Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was shot and critically injured by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

Inspector Masroor Wani was playing cricket with local boys at an Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists, the officials said.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital.

Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

