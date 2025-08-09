Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Saturday lathi-charged protesters in central Kolkata as they attempted to breach barricades during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', a march toward the state secretariat to demand justice for the junior doctor who was raped and killed at R G Kar Medical College Hospital a year ago on August 9, 2024.

The victim's parents also participated in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally.

Father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim said, "The high court has given us permission to stage protests peacefully...Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured...On 9 August 2024, the police treated us very badly...We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for 3 hours and 30 minutes..."

West Bengal Police has heightened the security in Howrah by deploying additional forces and riot control vehicles.

BJP leader Ashok Dinda, at the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, said, "... That day is not far when we will have to beat up the police as well. They will be thoroughly thrashed. Once the BJP gives instructions from the top, we will beat up the police so much that they will have to hide behind Mamata Banerjee..."

A year after the RG Kar student's rape and murder in West Bengal, the students and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders hold a 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' protest march on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.

Earlier in a post on X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "On the anniversary of that cursed day when the young female doctor 'Abhaya', on duty at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was raped and murdered, I offer my respectful tribute in memory of sister 'Abhaya' and pray for the peace of her soul. In response to the call of sister 'Abhaya's' parents, and in protest against the despicable attempt to cover up that horrific incident through collective administrative efforts, as well as the conspiracy to conceal evidence with the intent to shield the culprits, I will participate in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' today in the hope of justice."

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.

On Wednesday, the father of the victim expressed disappointment with the CBI and Kolkata Police over the investigation.

He said, "We have come to Delhi with hope. It has been a year now, and we have been roaming around for justice. We will try to put pressure on CBI. We will try to meet the CBI Director tomorrow. If we meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, then he can persuade the CBI to do the task more efficiently. CBI and Kolkata Police have given the wrong perspective to the people. Our fight is to provide a safe environment for women in society. In the last year, CBI could not bring out any facts."

He further alleged that such cases frequently occur in colleges in the state, as earlier, a similar incident had taken place in a law college. (ANI)

