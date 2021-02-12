Kochi, Feb 12 (PTI) Kerala Police have launched an investigation into the complaint of Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar that some people followed his car in a vehicle and motorcycles while he was returning from Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Police said a case has been registered in Malappuram district on the basis of his complaint.

Earlier, Kumar said his personnel had filed the police complaint about the incident, suspected to be done with an intention to put him in danger.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when he was returning from Kalpetta after inaugurating a customs office there.

Kumar told PTI that his officers noticed the vehicle while it was passing through a steep road in Koduvally area on Thursday afternoon.

This continued for around 23 kms till they reached Kozhikode city, Kumar said.

Kumar said the Customs department has also launched its own probe into the incident.

