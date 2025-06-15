India News | Police Nab 77 Wanted Criminals During Special Drive in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, June 15 (PTI) Seventy-seven wanted criminals were apprehended during night-long special drive carried out in East Singhbhum district, a statement issued by the police said on Sunday.

The drive was launched on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey.

During the drive on Saturday night, 125 hotels, lodges, and guest houses beside railway station, bus stand and sensitive areas were thoroughly checked and searched. Simultaneously, police also carried out massive search of suspected nomads living in the city.

The special drive involving all police stations in charge, deputy superintendent of police rank officers, circle inspector was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg and Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish.

Altogether 77 wanted criminals were arrested in the process while physical verification of 365 tainted persons and 159 persons allegedly involved in firing incidents during last five years was conducted.

The objective of the drive was to check criminal activities and instil confidence among the people, a police officer said.

