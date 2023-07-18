New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Four men were apprehended for their alleged involvement in manufacturing of fake pesticides in the Bawana area, police here said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Hariom of Haryana's Rohtak, Mukesh Kumar of Nangloi and Bawana residents Zakir and Kadir. The police also recovered 3.80 tonnes of fake pesticides worth Rs 3.50 crore.

On July 11, Paramjeet Singh, an assistant manager at True Buddy Consulting Private Limited, approached the police with secret information regarding adulterated pesticides being manufactured in Bawana, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said his company worked for agrotech companies and he had secret information regarding the manufacture of adulterated pesticide products of these firms, the officer said.

A raid was conducted on a property at the Pooth Khurd village of Bawana from where 3.87 tonnes of fake pesticides of the companies were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The godown was taken on rent by Hariom, who was arrested, the police said.

He disclosed that he ran the unit with the help of two labourers, Zakir and Kadir. He had been involved in selling pesticides for 10-15 years and owned a shop at Indra Market near Sabji Mandi, where he sold products of different agrotech companies, Singh said.

For the past six months, he was manufacturing the fake products and selling those from his shop.

The police conducted another raid in a godown run by Kumar at Subhash Vihar in Tikri Kalan. Kumar supplied cardboard packaging boxes to Hariom. He was also apprehended, Singh said.

