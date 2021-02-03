Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with Indigo station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh's murder, which it claimed to be the outcome of a road rage.

Senior superintendent of police, Upendra Sharma said the person has been arrested from R K Nagar area in connection with the case and three of his accomplices who had accompanied him on two motorcycles will be apprehended soon.

Police have seized the weapon used in the murder, the SSP said adding that police will send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Unidentified persons had on January 12 shot dead 40-year-old Singh in front of his apartment at Punaichak locality here.

Bullets were pumped into Singh when he was waiting for the gates of his apartment to open after returning from office on January 12.

Four persons on two motorcycles had gone to kill Singh near his apartment and they fled via the R-block Digha Road after committing the crime, he said.

While no criminal record of the arrested person has been found in Patna, police are searching if it exists in other districts, he said.

The SSP said the arrested man, who was produced before the media, has confessed to killing Singh after making four attempts on his life.

The man was a motorcycle lifter and those used for the shooting of the Indigo manager were stolen ones.

The man too told the newspersons that he had committed the crime.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the senior police officer said that the arrested mans bike had met with an accident after being hit by the Singh's SUV, which was coming from the opposite direction about two months ago.

The accused man claimed that he had a miraculous escape and that there was a brawl between the two after the incident, which had left him angry.

He also had no idead who Singh was, the SSP said.

It took the police 22 days to crack the case during which its personnel had to go through 600 GB data and footage of 200 CCTV cameras, besides walking around 100 km on foot to probe the murder, the police official added. AR KK

