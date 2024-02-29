Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): A police officer died by hanging himself in the Santa Cruz area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday.

The deceased police officer has been identified as 42-year-old Pralhad Madhukar Bansode, who was found hanging on the terrace of his building, officials confirmed.

The incident took place in the New Police Officer Colony of Vakola. Prahlad Bansode lived with his family in room number 406 of building number 75. Bansode, working as an assistant police inspector, was under mental stress, said officials.

Due to depression, he died by hanging himself on the building's terrace. Residents informed the local police.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officers of the Vakola police station reached the spot. The police officials immediately admitted him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known, as no suicide note was found at the spot. A statement from the family has been recorded, and it is being said that he was under stress, officials said.

A case was registered by Vakola police under ADR, and an investigation has been launched.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

