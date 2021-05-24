Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) A police officer donned a PPE kit and carried a COVID-19 positive patient, whose oxygen level had dropped to critical level, to an ambulance for shifting him to a hospital in Assam's Chirang district, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The Officer in Charge of Dhaligaon police station Prasenjit Das received a call seeking help on the Chirang Police COVID helpline on Saturday night from a coronavirus positive patient who was in a critical condition with his SPO2 level falling and had reached the 50s.

Das rushed to the patient's house with an ambulance and found that there was nobody to carry the semi-conscious positive patient to the vehicle.

The police officer, realising that the condition of the patient was deteriorating, decided not to waste anytime looking for people but immediately wore a PPE kit and carried the patient to the JSB Civil hospital.

"At a time when corona has created fear in the minds of people, Das displayed a deep sense of duty and selfless service to take humanity to a different level altogether", the DGP said.

"We are very proud and deeply appreciate his action and hope all members of Assam Police will continue to serve humanity with care and selfless manner", he added.

The police officer will be soon be duly rewarded for his gesture, the DGP added.

Das was felicitated by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyaya on Sunday for going beyond his duty to save the life of a COVID patient.

