New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Firing was exchanged between Delhi Police special staff outer district and criminals in the Tilak Nagar area of New Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, while acting upon the credible information, during the intervening night of March 27 and 28, a raid was carried out by Special Staff Team Outer Distt to nab the criminals wanted in case FIR no 210/25 in Sultanpuri police station under section 309(4)/311/3(5) Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), wherein the perpetrators robbed a mobile and cash on gun point and knife.

The police received information about wanted criminals hiding in a house in the Tilak Nagar police station area. Upon receipt of information, a raid was immediately planned, comprising team members Inspector Rohit, Sub Inspector Vipin Kumar, Sub Inspector Ankit, Head Constable Vikas Kumar, Head Constable Rohit, Head Constable Manjeet, Captain Vijay Khatri, Captain Vijay Loura, Captain Sandeep, Captain Aman, Captain Anuj Dalal and Captain Harkesh.

The police team approached the spot after verifying the received information. At around 12:00 AM, upon sensing the police presence around the spot, the wanted criminals attempted to flee. Team members, Constable Sandeep and Head Constable Vikas, pursued two of them for about 400 meters, and one criminal opened fire twice at the police team.

In self-defence, police personnel returned fire. Constable Sandeep sustained gunshot injuries in the abdomen and left hand. He is presently stable and safe and undergoing treatment at the Hospital.

During the proceedings, two criminals were nabbed with 02 loaded CMPs. A Yamaha R15 motorcycle, used by the criminals to flee, was also recovered. Further legal action is being taken, and an investigation is ongoing.

In another operation, Delhi Police have arrested a notorious robbery accused following an exchange of gunfire during an operation to apprehend him for attempting to extort money in the Vikaspuri area.The accused, identified as Akash Jha, alias Monu, 25 years old, a resident of Indra Camp No 5, Vikaspuri, was injured in the encounter and is currently receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Police said that Akash Jha, who was previously arrested in 2024 for a firing incident in Mayapuri, had recently been released from jail in November 2024. (ANI)

