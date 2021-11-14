Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gadchiroli police recovered the bodies of 26 Naxalites including six women after an encounter broke out between the police's anti-Naxal C-60 unit and a group of Naxalites in Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil here, said Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

Apart from the bodies, the police also recovered a huge cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition, Goyal added.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Delhi Hospital Sees 10% Growth in Patients with Respiratory Problems Post Diwali.

"During the search, a huge cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition was recovered. Bodies of 26 Naxals including six women were found," Goyal said in a press conference.

"In the encounter, four jawans were injured. They were airlifted to a hospital in Nagpur. The condition of all of them is stable," he added.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

While talking about the encounter, he said, "Naxals opened fire at our search parties in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli yesterday morning and our parties also retaliated. The exchange of fire started at around 6 am and continued intermittently for nine hours. Naxals were firing from AK-47, SLR, UBGL". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)