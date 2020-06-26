Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) An elderly woman and her two sons, who were living in apenury, tried to commit suicide but were saved by the Kolkata Police at the nick of time.

A 65-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 42 and 38 years, consumed poison inside their home located in the Regent Park police station area in the city, police sources said.

"One of the sons called up a relative to tell him that they had consumed poison. The relative informed the police and requested them to save them," a police official said.

The police quickly reached their house, broke open the door and took them to a state-run hospital where their condition is stable now.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family was going through financial problems during the lockdown. PTI

