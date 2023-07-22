Nagaon(Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Police on Friday recovered and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon town, and arrested three people.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Nagaon district police on Friday carried out an operation at the Christianbasti area in Nagaon town and recovered more than 800 grams of heroin.

"We launched the operation at the Christianbasti area based on secret information. We recovered and seized 60 soap cases of suspected heroin containing around 800 grams from three persons," Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said.

"The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The arrested persons were carrying the drugs from Dimapur to Nagaon," The police officer added.

The arrested persons were identified as Chanu Sheikh, Gulzar Hussain and Nizamuddin.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Police seized a large quantity of cannabis and apprehended six persons in Assam's Karimganj district.

According to the Karimganj district police, in an anti-narcotic operation, a team from Nilambazar police station seized 33.5 kg of cannabis at Nilambazar station road in Karimganj district. (ANI)

