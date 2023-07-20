Karimganj((Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Assam Police seized a large quantity of cannabis and apprehended six persons in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday.

According to the Karimganj district police, in an anti-narcotic operation, a team from Nilambazar police station seized 33.5 kg of cannabis at Nilambazar station road in Karimganj district. Police also apprehended six accused.

Earlier on July Wednesday, Karimganj police seized 1 lakh pieces of YABA tablets weighing 10.5 kg and apprehended 3 accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended two persons and seized 103 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 41 lakh from Tripura's Dhalai on Tuesday.

"The team apprehended two individuals alongwith 103 kg Marijuana worth approximately Rs 41 lakh and seized one light motor vehicle," the release stated.

According to the statement, based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa police station.

Apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa police station, Dhalai District on Tuesday for further investigation and legal proceedings.Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one individual along with 88.05 grams of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 35 Lakhs in Cachar District of Assam.

According to the statement, based on credible information about drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with Heroin from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

The statement mentioned that the individual and seized contents were handed over to Jirighat PS for examination investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

