Ujjain, July 20: Abdul Qadir, a man from Hyderabad, found himself in a desperate situation when nature called. On a crowded platform at the Bhopal railway station, he was accompanied by his family when the urgent need to use the restroom struck. Acting quickly, he boarded a Vande Bharat train that was halted on the platform with the sole purpose of using its toilet facilities. However, little did he know that this hasty decision would lead to an unexpected loss of Rs 6,000 as he accidentally flushed the money down the drain.

The incident occurred when Qadir embarked on a journey with his wife and 8-year-old son, travelling from Hyderabad to his hometown, Singrauli, located in Madhya Pradesh. Abdul, a proprietor of two dry fruit shops - one in Hyderabad and another in Singrauli - had planned this trip carefully. After arriving at Bhopal station on July 15th at 5:20 pm, they eagerly awaited their next train, scheduled to depart for Singrauli at 8:55 pm. Rajasthan Shocker: Elderly Man Dies After Cow Flung in Air by Vande Bharat Express Falls on Him in Alwar.

As Abdul and his family waited on the platform, he felt the urgent need to use the restroom and decided to board an Indore-bound Vande Bharat train for this purpose. However, to his shock, he noticed that the train doors had been closed and the train had already left the platform. Abdul sought help from ticket collectors and police on the train, but they couldn't open the locked doors. Approaching the driver was unsuccessful, resulting in a Rs 1,020 fine for boarding without a valid ticket. He later disembarked in Ujjain and spent Rs 750 on a bus ticket back to Bhopal. Vande Bharat Express Train, Enroute Varanasi From Delhi, Suffers ‘Jammed Wheel’, Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express (Watch Video).

As Abdul remained stranded on the train, his concerned wife and son faced a difficult decision. They chose not to board the Singrauli-bound Dakshin Express, wasting Rs 4,000 worth of booked tickets for their intended journey. Abdul's bathroom mishap on the Vande Bharat train resulted in a loss of at least Rs 6,000.

