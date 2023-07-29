Baripada (Odisha), Jul 29 (PTI) Odisha police Saturday seized eight country-made guns and a pistol hidden by poachers to prey on wild animals inside Similipal National Park, a senior police official said.

Mayurbhanj district superintendent of police B Gangadhar said the police came across the firearms which were hidden inside Tunki and Baniabasa area of the buffer zone of the Simlipal Tiger Reserve during a special drive by police to de-weaponize and weed out arms and poachers.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Reaches Nine, 11 Injured After Blast at Firecracker Factory Godown in Krishnagiri.

Northern range IG Himanshu Kumar Lal tweeted, “Today, on this momentous day of tiger preservation, Mayurbhanj police @spmayurbhanj achieved a significant milestone in their unwavering commitment to tiger protection. They successfully seized eight SBML country-made guns and one country-made pistol from illegal poachers operating in Simlipal Tiger Reserve. With a resolute determination, Mayurbhanj police vows to eliminate poaching activities and safeguard the majestic tigers of Simlipal. #SaveOurTigers.”

A case has been registered at Khunta police station and an investigation is on. Some persons have been interrogated but no arrest has been made so far, the SP said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Firecracker Blast: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Kin of Each Deceased in Krishnagiri Factory Explosion.

Since the incidents of the killing of a forester and a forest guard by poachers in May-June this year, three platoons of armed police force were deployed inside the Similipal sanctuary area and a hunt is on to trace the forest bandits active inside the sanctuary.

At least 20 poachers were apprehended, 23 country-made guns were seized and one manufacturing center of country-made was spotted during the special drive in the last fortnight, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)