Chennai, July 29: The death toll in the explosion at a firecracker godown in Krishnagiri on Saturday reached nine while eleven people have sustained injuries who have been admitted in various hospitals. The owner of the godown along with his wife and two children have also died in the explosion. They have been identified as Ravi (42), the owner of the godown, his wife Jayasree (40), daughter Rithika (19), son Rutheesh (21).

The other deceased have been identified as Rajeswari (45) -- owner of a eatery, two others -- Ibrahim (21) and Imran (8). Two more bodies are yet to be identified. Police said that the blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder at an eatery adjacent to the godown. The explosion resulted in a massive fire which engulfed the godown, house, welding unit, and a restaurant. Tamil Nadu Firecracker Blast: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Kin of Each Deceased in Krishnagiri Factory Explosion.

Police said that few bodies are still trapped under the cement rubble. They said that the fire and rescue services along with the police are trying their best to remove the rubble to reach to the bodies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has paid condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakhs for the deceased families. The government also announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those who have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. An amount of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for those who have suffered minor injuries.

The Chief Minister Stalin has instructed Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarpani to oversee the rescue operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed condolences over the tragedy and said that he was deeply saddened to know about the tragic fire accident in a crackers factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). Tamil Nadu Blast: Eight Dead, Several Injured After Explosion at Firecracker Factory Godown in Krishnagiri (Watch Video).

“I extend my sincerest condolences to the family members of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted. Pertinently, two women also died following an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi a week ago. The firecracker industry of Tamil Nadu employs around 8 lakh people, directly and indirectly, and has an annual turnover of Rs 6000 crores.

