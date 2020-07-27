Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A police team was attacked by some people when it reached a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh to investigate a case of motorcycle theft, officials said on Monday.

Pramod Kumar, the in-charge of a police outpost, and a few other personnel suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The attack took place when the team reached the village following a complaint of theft of a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

A case has been registered against four people after the attack on the team from Narsena police station on Sunday night.

Police have arrested the main accused, Surendra, while the other three are on the run, they said.

