Jamshedpur, Apr 24 (PTI) A police team from Rairangpur in Odisha on Monday recovered some parts of the body of a 38-year-old man who was allegedly killed and his body cut into pieces by a couple here, an officer said.

Damrudhar Mohanty alias Vicky, who went missing from Rairangpur Town in Odisha since March 20, was allegedly killed by the couple and the body cut into pieces with an axe in an apartment here about a month ago, the officer said.

The accused couple Khusboo Sagar and her husband Kamal Kant Sagar had murdered Vicky dumped the body parts in different places including Patamda and Kamalpur in East Singhbhum district, the officer said.

A police team from Rairangpur Town Model Thana led by Inspector Swarnalata Minz jointly with Officer-in-Charge of Patamda and Kamalpur police stations Ranjeet Kumar Singh and Dhiranjan Kumar recovered the body parts of Vicky on the lead provided by the accused couple, the officer said.

A part of the body was recovered from the Thanthani ghati area, Singh told PTI.

Another body part was recovered from under a culvert between Jambani-Sushani village, said Officer-in-Charge of Kamalpur police station Dhiranjan Kumar.

The accused couple have also reportedly dumped the body parts in Dobo and Tata-Ranchi Highway in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Vicky, a driver by profession was allegedly having an illicit relationship with Khusboo and was blackmailing her over the issue for sometime.

The incident came to surface when Vicky's wife lodged a missing report in Odisha on April 13 and the subsequent police investigation detected Vicky's connection with Jamshedpur, which led police to arrest the couple.

The accused have confessed to the crime, police said.

Inspector Minz said further raids were still on.

