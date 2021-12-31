Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police has tightened security in Udhampur in view of New Year celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Anwaar Ul Haq Additional, Superintendent of Police (SP), Udhampur said, "On the eve of New Year celebration, we are checking vehicles and making people aware about not drinking and driving or overspeeding."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: All Government Offices, Schools, Colleges Shut In Chennai, Adjoining Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall.

"Our motive is to ensure that people visiting here follow all safety measures so that they can avoid any unwanted incidents," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)