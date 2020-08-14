Medak (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Stern action will be taken against those who will spread false news and issues which may cause trouble to others via social media, warned Ramayampet Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud.

"Everybody should be careful as cyber crimes are increasing day by day," Goud said while speaking to media.

In view of the recent Bengaluru violence, Telangana Police is keeping a minute watch across various districts of the state.

Goud also suggested people to celebrate forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival at their own houses in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He urged everyone to celebrate festival in eco friendly manner, use Ganesha idols made of soil and use natural colours only. (ANI)

