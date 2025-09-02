Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that police will maintain strict monitoring for the visit of a seven-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Goalpara district.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Sarma wrote, "A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is presently visiting Goalpara district, Assam. Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the Assam police will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Successful Visit to China Testimony to His Diplomatic Skills: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

CM Sarma also shared the names of the delegation members visiting the district.

"Maulana Mehmood Madani - President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi - General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi - President, Jamiat Ulama Bihar, Maulana Khalid Anwar - General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Kishanganj, Qari Naushad Adil - Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi - Member, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Salman - Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind," CM Sarma wrote on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 52-Year-Old Jilted Lover Kills Woman by Setting Her on Fire, Arrested.

Assam CM said that the district administration is also fully alert to ensure public order.

Meanwhile, Assam State BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 28 of the 40 constituencies in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The BTC polls will be held on September 22 across five districts -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur.

Counting of votes is scheduled for September 26, according to the Assam State Election Commission, which issued the notification on August 26.

According to the poll schedule, the last date for filing nominations is September 2, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 4, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)