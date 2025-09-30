Patna (Bihar) [India], September 30 (ANI): Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM has stated that all political parties in the state were invited and received the complete list after the Election Commission published the final electoral rolls.

He told ANI that during the claim-objection period, many eligible voters were included in the voter list after due verification and concerns of political parties have been fully addressed.

"The special intensive revision that began on June 25 has had its final list published today. All political parties were invited and handed the complete list. All political parties were present, and everyone expressed satisfaction... During the claim-objection period, many eligible voters were included in the voter list after due verification as per the rules. The concerns of political parties have been fully addressed," he said.

"We are continually holding meetings with them, understanding their concerns, and addressing them. The SIR was initiated for a specific purpose, and I believe that in light of the Election Commission of India's directives, we have issued the final publication today and fulfilled that purpose... Those who genuinely do not meet the eligibility criteria have had their names removed, and the claims and objections have also been duly processed," he added.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday published the final electoral roll for Bihar polls after conducting the SIR. The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list.

It stated that ineligible electors removed from the draft list stood at 3.66 lakh, while 21.53 lakh eligible electors were added to the draft list (Form 6), taking the total to 7.42 crore voters.

Over 1.63 lakh electors have been added in 14 assembly constituencies in Patna, according to the district administration.

Opposition parties have opposed the manner in which the SIR of the electoral roll was conducted in Bihar. The poll panel said that regular meetings were conducted with political parties "to explain the SIR process and keep them informed throughout".

The physical and digital copies of the final electoral roll are being shared with political parties. The press release also shared a link where electors can check the final electoral roll. "SIR exercise was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution and ECI's motto of 'no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the Electoral rolls," the release said.

In Sitamarhi district also, the electoral roll was handed over to the representatives of the recognised political parties, said the district administration.

Bihar is expected to go to the polls later this year. (ANI)

