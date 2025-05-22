India News | Political Parties in Country Should Know What They Will Brief: D Raja on All-party Delegations

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Thursday reiterated his demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments surrounding Operation Sindoor. He raised concerns over the lack of transparency regarding briefings by Indian delegations, stating that political parties remain unaware of what is being communicated to other countries.

Speaking with ANI, Raja said, "The government has decided to send all-party delegations to some countries, but CPI has been asking that the government convene a special session of the Parliament. What is the assessment of the current emerging situation? What is the future course of action that the government is contemplating? The government has not consulted anything with political parties, and the government decided to send delegations."

"Parties agreed, they are going, but what will they brief? The government should give them certain briefs that are not known to political parties in the country," D Raja said.

The Global Outreach on Operation Sindoor aims to convey India's strong and united message of zero tolerance for terrorism, as the delegations engage with governments and civil society in partner nations to build understanding and support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegations are led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shrikant Shinde.

Earlier in the day, a Shrikant Shinde-led delegation met with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi as part of India's global outreach against terrorism after Operation Sindoor.

Another delegation from India met with Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint shown by India, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

Delgation leader, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said," We presented India's stand strongly. He appreciated it and said that action should be taken against terrorism. He also appreciated the restraint India had shown. He supported India's stand against terrorism. He said that terrorism should be eliminated. He added that EAM Dr S Jaishankar had briefed him on this. He offered his condolences on the Pahalgam attack and said that they (terrorists) should be punished." (ANI)

