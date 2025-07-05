Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Indian National Congress has become "disoriented" and "frustrated" by the "strong" and "determined" steps taken by the BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA alliance to establish a "peaceful and prosperous" Assam, a press release said.

In a press release issued from the headquarters of the BJP State Committee, it has been stated that the government has taken firm measures to evict illegal encroachers from Satra institutions such as Bardowa, Barpeta, Behali, Elengi, which carry the heritage of Assam's national life, and to preserve and develop them into enriched institutions.

"The government has also worked to evict illegal encroachers from Assam's scenic national parks and forests such as Kaziranga, Orang, and Lumding, to conserve these areas and develop them as tourist destinations. Similarly, measures have been taken to evict illegal occupants from government lands, tribal belts and blocks, and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) lands to preserve them for future generations. By creating special reservation provisions for Assam's indigenous communities, the government has provided merit-based appointments to over one lakh youth, opening new horizons for the younger generation of Assam. Further recruitment initiatives are already underway. Through the delimitation process, the political future of Assam has been secured," Assam State BJP said in the press release.

It also stated that, the government has brought transformative development to the state's infrastructure-- improving connectivity, healthcare, safe drinking water, housing construction, electrification, etc.--with the goal of establishing Assam as a "powerful" state within the nation.

"The government has granted land rights to the indigenous people of Assam and provided land allotment (myadi patta) to over 10 lakh people. Medical colleges have been established in nearly every district of Assam, making it a leading state in the country in the field of healthcare. Furthermore, by curbing child marriage, Assam has achieved the lowest maternal and infant mortality rate in India. This wave of all-round development has drawn people from every section of society toward the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as a result, the Congress has now resorted to nonsensical rhetoric. Disoriented and politically frustrated, the Congress party--driven by the mirage of power--now wishes to disrupt the peaceful and prosperous environment in Assam and create chaos," the release stated.

The State BJP also said that the Congress party is now relentlessly criticising and personally attacking the BJP and its governance, "both rightly and wrongly".

BJP workers hold records of the assets of top Congress leaders like Prithani, Jain, Barua, and others. BJP also has detailed accounts of which Congress leaders own which hotels, businesses, resorts, and their locations, the release added.

"The public memory of Assam still vividly holds the account books of corruption statistics associated with Congress leaders," said the press release.

The State BJP warned that if the details of the corruption and "unchecked" wealth of the current Congress leadership are revealed, it will lead to their "complete political collapse", it said. (ANI)

