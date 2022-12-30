Joginathunipalem (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Reiterating his government's policy of decentralization, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that politics is all about keeping up promises and welfare not publicity mongering.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday, Chief Minister drew a contrast between his welfare governance with the previous government that he claimed betrayed all sections of people and Chandrababu Naidu's craze for publicity at the cost of human lives.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update for New Year's Eve: No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Post 9 PM on December 31, Says DMRC.

"Politics is not a show business, film shootings, posing for cameras and drones, but it is about keeping up promises and rolling out welfare schemes," CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said and reiterated that TDP did no good to the people but cheated all sections of society including employees, SCs, BCs, students, unemployed and DWACRA groups.

Chief Minister said, "Politics is sticking to assurances given in the election manifestoes, staying committed to decentralization for balanced regional growth, striving to see smiles in every family of SCs, STs, BCs and the downtrodden of the society and changing the landscape of the rural economy with innovative schemes but not cinema shooting, acting, drama and other theatrics."

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Down by USD 691 Million to USD 562.81 Billion in 2nd Consecutive Week of Decline.

CM remarked that the YSRCP is waging war with a decayed political system controlled by a gang of four comprising Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son, Pawan Kalyan, and the media.

"Unlike the TDP that cheated every section of society, YSRCP would only do what it says and would say what it can do. The Government would fulfil every promise made in the manifesto and make everyone feel proud for having a committed leader," said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"When we think of Chandrababu Naidu only two things, backstabbing and cheating, would come to our mind and the foster son, who came into politics fourteen years ago but failed to win even a single seat, is carrying Chandrababu Naidu on his shoulders and parroting his script," he said.

"While the number of social security pensioners has gone up from 39 lakhs in the previous government to 62.30 lakhs now, the yellow media is spreading canards to bring Naidu back for selfish ends," CM said adding that TDP only pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour.

"Naidu who had cheated every section of society is trying to show that large crowds are attending his road shows by conducting meetings in congested lanes and showing drone visuals for the sake of publicity and hoodwinking people and their safety," he alleged.

He added that there was no reason to think that people would come to the meetings of Naidu who failed even to provide drinking water to the people in his Kuppam constituency and make it a revenue division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)