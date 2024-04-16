Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, polling teams have left for Naxal-hit regions in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, using MI-17 Choppers. Anurag Pandey, Bijapur Collector and Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur SP, assured of a peaceful voting process and safe environment for the election officials and voters.

Ahead of the polls, Anurag Pandey, Bijapur Collector informed that all the planning has been done under the direction of the Election Commission and the polling officials have been provided with the necessary equipment. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "The entire planning has been done under the guidance of the Election Commission and on the instructions of the Election Commission officials of our state. We start sending the teams three days before the polling. From today onwards, polling officials will leave for different areas.... All the election officials have been provided with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and all the necessary equipment... And will stay in camps and will do their work."

When asked about the challenges of conducting elections in Naxal-hit areas, the Bijapur Collector expressed confidence in the polling team and said that the election officials are filled with enthusiasm. "Election itself is challenging and Bijapur officials are completely ready for this. In the past Vidhan Sabha elections, they did a commendable job. You will see, all our election officials are filled with enthusiasm..."

Anurag Pandey also outlined the facilities for the polling team and said that they will conduct peaceful voting. "All the necessary arrangements are made, all the safety measures are there and we believe that we will conduct a peaceful and successful voting...We have the full support of the police force, Air Force, BSF."

Keeping in mind the summer season, the Bijapur Collector also stated that the polling team at polling booths and camps will have access to doctors, medical, food, refreshments, and ORS packets.

Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur SP while speaking to ANI explained the concept of helicopter dropping during elections and said that they are important for threat areas. He said, "The concept of heli-dropping is in existence due to the ID threats, ambush threats, naxal attacks... We send polling teams directly via helicopters to areas which are threat areas... The internal areas like Palnar, and Pusnar are threat areas."

The SP further said that a secure atmosphere will be created so that people can cast their votes without any fear. "Central armed forces, state armed forces and DRG are all involved and will conduct area dominance searches in various areas. A safe environment will be created in which common people can cast their votes..."

11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Bastar will be the only seat to go to polls in the first phase on April 19. (ANI)

