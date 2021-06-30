Puducherry, June 30 (PTI) With the addition of 264 fresh coronavirus cases, the overall caseload shot up to 1.17 lakh in Puducherry during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8,098 samples.

The 264 cases were spread over Puducherry 207, Karaikal 40, Yanam 2 and Mahe 15.

One more person succumbed to the viral infection during the last twenty-four hours pushing the toll to 1749.

Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar said 13,08,198 samples have been tested so far and of them 11,23,586 turned out to be negative.

While 254 patients recovered today alone the overall recoveries so far were 1,13,146.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.26 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 96.50 percent, respectively.

The active cases were 2,354 of which 370 were in hospitals and remaining 1984 were in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, 37,283 health care workers and 22,888 front line workers have been inoculated so far.

The Director said 3,68,743 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated so far.

