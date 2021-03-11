Puducherry, Mar 11 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanon Thursday held a virtual meeting with Australian High Commissioner to IndiaBarry O`Farrell AO from her office here, covering various subjects.

A release from Raj Nivas said discussions on trade and business in Australia, economic ties with India took place during the meeting.

The deliberations also covered areas such as health care, information and technology and higher education.

The High Commissioner of Australia, who came to know of Tamilisai being Governor of Telangana and looking after Puducherry under additional charge congratulated her for donning "two hats adroitly and making the world community realise the key role of women in higher echelons of Administration," the release added.

