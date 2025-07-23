New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said it will offer licences for three years to a private company to run the Roshanara Clubhouse's cafes and manage its guest houses.

Earlier this year, the DDA had offered the license for two years.

The 103-year-old club was taken over by DDA in 2023 by private management, and the authority is in the process of revamping the space.

The heritage clubhouse, along with a poolside kitchen, Cricket View Cafe, and guest rooms, is available to a vendor for a minimum of three years at the cost of Rs 8 lakh per month plus taxes, it said.

"The time period is extendable for a period of three years automatically, in case there are no serious complaints, and a further period of a three-year extension on mutual consent, which makes it a total of nine years," the tender states.

Spread across 22 acres, Roshanara Club is located in the heart of north Delhi and is one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.

According to its website, British bureaucrats and the emerging Indian elite settling down in Civil Lines joined hands in 1922 to form the club on the western side of the Roshanara Garden.

The club is also considered the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per the tender, the contracted firm will be allowed promotional branding within the licensed premises.

The facilities in the Clubhouse building will be exclusive to the members and their guests. However, the Pool Side Cafe facilities will be available for non-members availing pay-and-play facilities, the tender added.

