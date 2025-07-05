Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): The wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong, Porkodi Armstrong, launched the Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj party on Saturday, on her husband's first year death anniversary.

The newly formed party was launched at a memorial event held in the Pothur area of the Thiruvallur district on Saturday.

Also Read | 'We Have Come Together, to Live Together': Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Announces Joining Hands With Raj Thackeray on Issue of Marathi Language and Maharashtra (Watch Video).

The emotionally charged event, which drew over 1,000 supporters, was conducted under tight police security, reflecting both the sentiment and tension surrounding the occasion. The party unveiled its official flag during the launch, featuring a blue background with an elephant holding a pen, signifying its Ambedkarite ideology with a focus on education, empowerment, and social justice.

K Armstrong, 52, a prominent Dalit leader and face of the BSP in Tamil Nadu, was brutally murdered on July 5, 2024, near his under-construction residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Also Read | Dalai Lama 90th Birthday: A Day Ahead of Turning 90, Tibetan Spiritual Leader Hopes to Live Another 40 Years.

The murder, allegedly carried out by a group of assailants, triggered statewide protests and condemnation from Ambedkarite and Dalit organisations.

So far, 27 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, with two police encounters having taken place as part of the investigation. Following Armstrong's death, the BSP high command appointed Supreme Court advocate P Anandan as the state president, while Porkodi was named Tamil Nadu coordinator.

However, internal discord emerged soon after. By April of 2025, Porkodi was removed from all party posts amid allegations and internal strife.

Porkodi accused Anandan of sidelining her and attempting to erode her influence within the party. In response, more than 500 BSP workers rallied in her support, questioning the central leadership's decisions and demanding a more democratic state-level leadership structure.

While the BSP stood by its decision to remove her, Porkodi and her supporters decided to forge a new path, resulting in the formation of a new political party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)