Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Portals of Gangotri temple will be closed for the winter season from November 15.

After a winter break, the portals of Gangotri temple in Uttarkashi district were opened in April.

On the occasion of Diwali, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel stationed at the forward posts of the Indo-China border carried out a cleanliness drive at the Gangotri temple and surrounding areas, two days ago.

On this occasion, 35th Corps Commandant Ashok Singh Singh Bisht, Deputy Commandant Arvind Dangwal were present, informed Teerth Purohit Rajesh Semwal. (ANI)

