New Delhi, November 14: On Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 131st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi remembered India's first Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary, while Rahul Gandhi described him as a visionary leader. Nehru, a freedom fighter, served as Prime Minister from 1947 to 1964. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 2020: Know History of the Day Also Celebrated As Children's Day or Bal Diwas in India.

"My humble tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted. In his message, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook." Nehru is Rahul's great grandfather. Jawaharlal Nehru 131st Birth Anniversary: Images & HD Wallpapers With Quotes of First Prime Minister of India For Free Download to Celebrate Children's Day and Nehru Jayanti.

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2020

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to India's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/eQeRJYuAaI — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the country's first Prime Minister after Independence on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle against the British rule. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru.

It is because Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

