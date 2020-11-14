India will observe the 131st birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on Saturday, November 14. The day is also celebrated as Children's Day. Jawahar Lal Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru by kids. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj. He came from a family of migrant Kashmiri Pandits. On his birth anniversary, LatestLY brings you images and wallpapers of Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru 130th Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The First Prime Minister of India.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the eldest of four children born to Pandit Motilal Nehru, who was a well-respected lawyer, and Swarup Rani, who was a home-maker. Nehru was an ardent nationalist during his youth. He went to Trinity College, Cambridge in October 1907 and graduated with an honours degree in natural science in 1910. Nehru actively took part in the Non-Cooperation movement in 1920. During India's struggle for freedom from the British, Nehru was sent to jail nine times. As per history, he was put behind bars by the British for a total of 3,259 days which adds up to 9 years. Children's Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Celebrations of Bal Diwas Marking Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday.

During his time in jail during the mid-1930s, Nehru wrote his autobiography named 'Toward Freedom'. The book was published in the USA the following 1931. Nehru was nominated 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize between 1950 to 1955 for his contributions to maintaining and promoting peace in the Indian subcontinent. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: 5 Inspirational Quotes by India’s First Prime Minister 'Chacha' Nehru.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jawaharlal Nehru signing the Indian Constitution (Photo Credits: Wikimedia commons)

In the 1957 elections, Nehru also led the Congress party to victory with 47.8% of the votes and taking 371 of the 494 seats. In 1962 also he led the Congress to victory. Pandit Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was the one who introduced Article 44 to the constitution which sought to establish India's status as a 'secular state'.

He died from a massive heart attack on May 27, 1964. As Nehru was very popular with the kids as Chacha Nehru, a resolution was passed in the parliament to give a heart-warming farewell to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Since then, Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's Day. Prior to Nehru's death, Children's Day in India was celebrated on November 20, the date observed as Universal Children's Day by the United Nations.

