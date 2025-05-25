Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A portion of the compound wall of the heritage Banganga tank at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai collapsed on Sunday evening amid rain, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A stretch of 10-15 feet of the compound wall came crashing down at the historic site, located near the Mahalaxmi temple, an official said.

The local ward staff have barricaded the affected area as a precautionary measure, he said.

Banganga, believed to have been built in the 12th century, is a sacred water tank that forms part of the Walkeshwar Temple complex. It is considered one of the oldest heritage sites in Mumbai.

