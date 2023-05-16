New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Portraits of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and social reformer B R Ambedkar will be put up at all MCD-run schools, the office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

The AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken the decision so as to inspire students to learn from the sacrifices of these leaders and the principles they espoused, it said.

The decision comes in line with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of spreading the message of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb B R Ambedkar among the masses, the Mayor's office said.

The AAP-led MCD plans to honour the legacy of these two great Indian leaders at all MCD-run schools.

Mayor Oberoi has issued directions to "install portraits of the two iconic figures at every MCD school to inspire every student and teacher with their sacrifices, principles, and ideals," her office said.

The AAP-led dispensation in the corporation hopes that by commemorating the legacy of these great leaders at all MCD schools, every student and teacher will be inspired to follow in their footsteps and work towards creating a more prosperous and progressive society, it added.

Oberoi said the contribution of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb to the freedom struggle and nation-building is immeasurable, and their ideals continue to inspire millions of people across the country.

She said Kejriwal has pledged to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb.

"The MCD will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the CM's vision and mission of taking their ideals to the masses."

"We believe that every student in MCD schools should be aware of the tremendous contributions made by Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar towards India's freedom struggle and the upliftment of the oppressed and downtrodden sections of society," Oberoi added.

The office of Delhi Mayor on March 23 had announced that a statue of Bhagat Singh will be installed in the premises of the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The announcement had coincided with 'Shaheed Diwas', which marks the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed during the British rule.

The statue will be installed before Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. A team led by Oberoi has already identified a suitable site inside the MCD headquarters, the mayor's office had said in a statement.

