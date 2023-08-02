New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): To instil a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people, India Post will sell and facilitate the national flag through its 1.6 lakh post offices to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Ministry of Communications said in a release.

Government of India under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)' introduced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign last year. The campaign was immense success in 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website, the release said.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Rajasthan Police Free to Act Against Bajrang Dal Member and Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Department of Posts (DoP) took this campaign to the last mile and ensured the availability of the national flag in the remotest corner of the country, it said.

“To continue this zeal and patriotism, the Government is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13–15 August, 2023. It has been decided to leverage the vast physical network of 1.6 lakh post offices in the country and to ensure sale of flags under the campaign through all the post offices in the country,” the release said.

Also Read | Gurugram Violence: Neeraj Khan, Muslim Cop With a Hindu Name and Sole Bread-Earner of His Family, Dies Combating Violent Mob.

The sale of flags in the post offices will start soon and citizens can walk in to their nearby post office to purchase the flag, it said.

Citizens will also be able to purchase the national flag through the ePostOffice facility (www.epostoffice.gov.in) of the department.

“The Post Office will also organise a number of awareness activities (Jan Bhagidari events) to connect citizens to this program of national importance. Citizens may participate in these activities and become a part of this great initiative of New India,” it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)