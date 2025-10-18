Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 12 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral

New Delhi, October 18: A message circulating on social media and via SMS claims that a parcel from India Post has arrived at a warehouse and could not be delivered due to an incomplete address. It urges recipients to update their address within 12 hours through a provided link, warning that the package will otherwise be returned. The message appears to be official and is designed to create urgency.

This message is fake, as confirmed by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit. India Post does not send such messages requesting users to click on links or provide personal information to update delivery details. PIB issued a public advisory warning citizens to avoid interacting with such messages and to treat them as phishing attempts. Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Fact Check: India Post Delivery SMS Asking for Address Update Is Fake

🚨 Fake SMS Alert! Did you receive an SMS with a link urging you to update your delivery address within 12 hours to prevent your product from being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️Stay cautious! This message is #Fake ✅ @IndiaPostOffice does NOT send such requests for address… pic.twitter.com/7Jb22YMAJH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 18, 2025

PIB Fact Check posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Have you received an SMS stating your package has arrived at the warehouse, asking you to update address details? Beware! This message is fake. India Post never sends such messages asking to update your address for delivering articles. Never click on such fraudulent links.” The link in the message is designed to steal sensitive personal or financial information. Did a Father and His 2 Daughters Serving in the Indian Army Really Get Martyred? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

These types of scams often mimic official communication to trick users. By clicking on the fraudulent link, users may unknowingly give access to their personal data, bank details, or even allow malware to be installed on their device. The goal of such scams is identity theft or financial fraud.

To stay safe, users are advised to never click on suspicious links or enter personal details on unverified websites. Always check if the message is from an official domain, such as one ending in “.gov.in.” For any confusion regarding deliveries, contact India Post directly or report phishing attempts to reportphishing@cybercrime.gov.in.

