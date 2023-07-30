New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As the celebrations for Independence Day are around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a great campaign titled 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts.

The Prime Minister was addressing countrymen during the 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"In the midst of the ongoing reverberations of Amrit Mahotsav and August 15 around the corner, another great campaign is on the verge of being launched in the country. 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts," PM Modi said.

He said that an Amrit Vatika (garden) will also be built near National War Memorial, Delhi and for that soil, and saplings, in 7,500 urns, from every corner of the country will reach the national capital.

"Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in memory of our immortal jawans, including an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', as a part of which soil, saplings in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach the national capital to make an Amrit Vatika near National War Memorial," PM Modi said," adding that this 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'.

He said that under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country.

Besides, the Prime Minister also appealed to the countrymen to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this year also and carry forward this tradition continuously.

While addressing his monthly radio broadcast, PM Modi underlined the Centre's efforts and commitment to water conservation, saying that over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars built during the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', have already emerged as shining landmarks and 50,000 more are in the works.

Pointing to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister also said it has a new record with the planting of 30 crore trees in a single day.

"Another piece of encouraging news came from Uttar Pradesh a few days ago, as 30 crore trees were planted in a single day, a record," PM Modi said.

"This effort was part of a campaign launched by the state government. Such efforts are great examples of public participation as well as public awareness. I would like all of us to be involved in such efforts to plant trees and save water," he added. (ANI)

