Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the post-poll violence in the state was the most barbaric situation since independence.

Dhankhar who is on a week-long visit to North Bengal, briefing mediapersons here said: "I am shocked to see that this grave situation is being ignored even after seven weeks since the polls ended. This is the most barbaric post-poll violence after independence. Four states and one Union Territory went to the polls. Why is only West Bengal soaked in blood? Today, people are not able to speak due to fear."

Dhankhar alleged that the police and administration did not come to rescue the victims of political violence.

"Wherever I visited, I asked three questions: Why did not you go to the police? Did anyone from admin come? Did any media person come? Their reply was that they had visited the police station as victims, but came out as criminals," said the Governor.

Earlier on Monday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the NHRC to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)