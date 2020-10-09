Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad IPS VC Sajjanar released posters for the International Day of the Girl Child at Cyberabad Commissioner's Office on Friday.

The posters were released in the presence of child helpline volunteers who work for Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) Co-ordinator, D Soujanya, executives C Sandhya Rani, T Tirumala Rao and Anasuya, Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anasuya.

According to the United Nations, the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated every year on October 11, focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011. (ANI)

