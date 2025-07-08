Dehradun, Jul 8 (PTI) A postmaster died in a bear attack in Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Yash Sharma (20) was out delivering mail on his bicycle when the bear gave him a chase. He panicked and lost control of his bike and fell into a ditch, where he was mauled by the bear, they said.

The bear attack was reported on the Sama-Munsiyari road in the Kapkot area of ??Bageshwar, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said.

The SDRF team pulled the body of the postmaster out from the ditch with the help of a stretcher and handed it over to the district police for further action.

The postmaster was a resident of Mahendragarh in Panipat district of Haryana.

